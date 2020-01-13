Home

It's with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Lydia Falardeau on January 2, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital, at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her husband Fernand Falardeau and her sisters. She is survived by her loving daughter Jennine Kowalski (Henry), granddaughters Rebecca Kowalski and Maria Hardiman (Daryl) and many more extended family members. A memorial talk will take place on Saturday January 18, 2020, 7:00pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 277 Stone Church Rd West, Hamilton, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of Canada.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 13, 2020
