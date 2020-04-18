Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lyle Livingston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyle Anna Livingston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peacefully, at St. Joseph's Villa, Sudbury on Friday, December 6, 2019 in her 92nd year. Lyle, beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Deborah Harris and her partner Howard Roberts, and Sandra Livingston. Proud grandmother of Heather and her husband Eric Gloster, and great grandmother of Audrey. Special thanks to the Westmount Terrace Retirement Home in Hamilton, South Wind Chartwell Retirement Home and St. Joseph's Villa in Sudbury for all of their care and support. A celebration of Lyle's life will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11:00am at the Breckenridge-Ashcroft Funeral Home, 241 9th Street West, Owen Sound, 519-376-2326. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial donations to St. Joseph's Villa, Sudbury would be appreciated by the family. Memorial online at www.breckenridgeashcroft.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -