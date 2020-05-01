Peacefully, at St. Joseph's Villa, Sudbury on Friday, December 6, 2019 in her 92nd year. Lyle, beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Deborah Harris and her partner Howard Roberts, and Sandra Livingston. Proud grandmother of Heather and her husband Eric Gloster, and great grandmother of Audrey. Special thanks to the Westmount Terrace Retire-ment Home in Hamilton, South Wind Chartwell Retirement Home and St. Joseph's Villa in Sudbury for all of their care and support. With community safety in mind the celebration of Lyle's life scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2020 has been cancelled. A private family interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Owen Sound. Memorial donations to St. Joseph's Villa, Sudbury would be appreciated by the family. Memorial online at www.breckenridgeashcroft.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 1, 2020.