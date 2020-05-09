Lyle Kenneth Switzer, age 84, of Smithville, Ontario, passed away at home Wednesday, May 6, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born March 3, 1936, in Binbrook Ontario, he was the son of the late Ken and Zetta Switzer and is survived by his brother Melvin. Lyle is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Deannie Switzer, along with their 3 children; Sharon (Andrew) of Toronto, Don (Lisa) of Oakville, Jim (Jane) of Vineland and six grandchildren, Brady, Brett, Brittany, Brooke, Ben and Ellen. Lyle was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Lyle was larger than life with a very distinctive laugh, equally up for a prank or lending a helping hand. Known as Mr. Fixit, Lyle could fix anything whether it be a tractor, snowmobile, chainsaw you name it he could fix it. He was always up to do whatever project needed to be tackled. Throughout his life Lyle was an active member of the community including through local business associations and youth sports; he coached and refereed hockey and umpired baseball for many years. He was a passionate fan of all his grandchildren and the sports they participate in. With family and friends, Lyle and Deannie enjoyed years of snowmobile adventures, boating escapades on the Trent Severn and Rideau, and were always up for a good game of bridge. Annual family cottage vacations often break out in spirited euchre games with their grandchildren. A special thank-you to the health care team from the Niagara LHIN for their compassionate care and support during Lyle's final days. The family would also like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Dr. Christopher Patterson and the Merritt Funeral Home for being very accommodating and supportive during this difficult time. Due to the current restrictions placed on us by the COVID-19 pandemic there will be a small family gathering on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. There will be a celebration of life once we can come back together as a community. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to McNally House (http://www.mcnallyhousehospice.com/donate-now/) or the Smithville United Church (http://www.smithvilleunitedchurch.ca/). merritt-fh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.