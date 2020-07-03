1/
Lyle William GRAHAM
1934-09-15 - 2020-07-01
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Arbour Creek on July 1, 2020 at the age of 85. He will be greatly missed by his children Shirley (Dwaine), Rick, Nancy (Glenn), and Lois (Nigel). Loving Papa to Donald, Brad (Chelsea), Nicole, Katelyn, Matthew, and Teri Ann, Great-Papa to Brooklyn, Brock, Colton, and Ethan. He will be missed by his brother Gord (Marg), sister Bernice and sister-in-law Thelma. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Marguerite, parents James and Myrtle, and his siblings Birdie, Wilbert, Arthur, Clifford, Bev, Evelyn, Clara and Fred. Donations in Lyle's memory may be made to the Hamilton and Halton Alzheimer Foundation. The family would like to thank the staff at Arbour Creek for their care and support. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Friends and family are invited to the MARLATT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 615 Main Street East, Hamilton, on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Private family service on Monday July 6, 2020. Please visit the Marlatt Funeral Home & Cremation Centre Facebook page to live stream the service at 11 a.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marlatt Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
615 Main Street East
Hamilton, ON L8M1J4
9055286303
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved