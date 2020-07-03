Passed away peacefully at Arbour Creek on July 1, 2020 at the age of 85. He will be greatly missed by his children Shirley (Dwaine), Rick, Nancy (Glenn), and Lois (Nigel). Loving Papa to Donald, Brad (Chelsea), Nicole, Katelyn, Matthew, and Teri Ann, Great-Papa to Brooklyn, Brock, Colton, and Ethan. He will be missed by his brother Gord (Marg), sister Bernice and sister-in-law Thelma. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Marguerite, parents James and Myrtle, and his siblings Birdie, Wilbert, Arthur, Clifford, Bev, Evelyn, Clara and Fred. Donations in Lyle's memory may be made to the Hamilton and Halton Alzheimer Foundation. The family would like to thank the staff at Arbour Creek for their care and support. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Friends and family are invited to the MARLATT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 615 Main Street East, Hamilton, on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Private family service on Monday July 6, 2020. Please visit the Marlatt Funeral Home & Cremation Centre Facebook page to live stream the service at 11 a.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival.