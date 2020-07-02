Peacefully, with Her loving Husband by Her side, in Her 67th year, Our Courageous Warrior finished Her long battle with Cancer. Leaving behind Her Husband Art, and Her children Amanda (David), April (Michael), Art Jr (Madison), Katlynn (Joshua) and Kristopher. Nana's Forever Loved and Cherished grands Brody, Lucas, Avery, Quinn, Ellie and very soon Ashton. Many In-Laws, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. May you Forever be at Peace with your Mom Dad, Brother and Grandson Murphy in Heaven. We Love you to the Moon and Back, Today Tomorrow and Always XOXOXO. In leu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbs name to Juravinski Hospital. We thank Dr H. and all the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Juravinski hospital that helped during this journey.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store