Lynda HALL

Peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on Monday August 31, 2020 with her family by her side in her 69th year. Cherished wife of Leigh. Loving mother to Jeremy (Tonya) and Kristopher (Julie). Proud nana to John, Ryan, Avril and Tyler. Dear Daughter of Gwen Martin (Late Bill). Survived by her stepsisters Liz Harris, Alice (Gary) Lampkin, Beverley (Ralph) Martin, sisters Nancy (Bernie) Anstett, Shelley (Tim) Watters, brothers Kevin (Ronda) Daulby and Robert Daulby. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her father Kenneth Daulby. Lyn was a member of the Canada Jaycetts Maple Leaf # 173. Lyn also worked as an Administrative assistant at Humber College in the Funeral Services Education Program, she was a supervisor of telecommunications at McMaster University Medical Centre, Hamilton and Founder and CEO of Quest Answering Service. A public visitation will be held at Trinity Anglican Church, 80 Colborne Street, Simcoe on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9. Funeral Service for Lyn will be held at Trinity Anglican Church on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Paul Sherwood officiating. Interment to follow at Port Dover Cemetery. For those wishing to make a donation in Lyn's memory they are asked to consider the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Due to the capacity regulations those wishing to attend either the visitation or the funeral service must R.S.V.P. through the funeral home website. Masks are required. Serenity Burial & Cremation Services Inc. 361 Main Street, Port Dover have been entrusted with the arrangements. Online R.S.V.P and condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com