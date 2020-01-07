|
|
After a courageous battle awaiting a liver transplant, Lynda passed away peacefully January 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of David, devoted mother of Beverly and James (Dorothy). Proud grandmother of Kaitlynne, Ava, Mia, Antonio and Angelo. Predeceased by her mother Jean. Survived by her father Fred (Gelene). Loving sister of Rick (Marlene), Cathy (Dean), Carolyn (Alan), Ken (Louise) and Sue (Doug). She will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews and all her "adopted" children. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905-574-0405) on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service to be held at West Highland Church, 1605 Garth St., Hamilton on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers and for those who wish, memorial donations made to one of Lynda's favourite charities, Food4Kids would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca