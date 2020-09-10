1/2
Lynn AITKEN
Lynn passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020 with her beloved husband, Todd, of 39 years by her side at Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton. Lynn is also survived by her five children Shannon (Alex), Carrie (Richard), Brennan, Matthew (Leah) and Allyson (Tim). She was also blessed by a granddaughter, Aspyn. She was much loved by her niece, nephews, many family members and friends. Lynn and Todd met at McMaster University while pursuing science degrees. Lynn went on to achieve a Master in Molecular Biology. Her true love however was raising children and was an original founder of the Westdale Children's School where she taught for many years and was still involved as an active Board member. We would like to thank the staff at the Juravinski Cancer Centre for their wonderful care. A service for Lynn will be held at Circle of Life Cremation and Burial Centre in Dundas on Saturday, September 12th. But as are the times we live in, only a handful of immediate family members are allowed to attend. However friends and family members are welcome to live-stream the service at 10:00 am by going to the Circle of Life, Dundas, website ( www.circleoflifecbc.com)and clicking on the available link. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Westdale Children's School, 2 Bond St. N., Hamilton, Ont. L8S 3W1 or via e-transfers to (info@westdalechildrensschool.org). Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
