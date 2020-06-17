Lynn BRADSHAW

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lynn on June 14, 2020 in her 62nd year. Cherished nana of Hailey Bradshaw. Loving mother of Christopher Bradshaw. Beloved partner of the late Jose Guimaraes. Dear sister of Gary (Wendy) Bradshaw, Karen (Daniel) Gagne, her twin sister Lori (Monty) Court and the late Brian Bradshaw. Lynn will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews, family and friends. Due to Regulations, a private service will be held at Markey-Dermody Funeral Home.