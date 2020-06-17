Lynn BRADSHAW
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lynn on June 14, 2020 in her 62nd year. Cherished nana of Hailey Bradshaw. Loving mother of Christopher Bradshaw. Beloved partner of the late Jose Guimaraes. Dear sister of Gary (Wendy) Bradshaw, Karen (Daniel) Gagne, her twin sister Lori (Monty) Court and the late Brian Bradshaw. Lynn will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews, family and friends. Due to Regulations, a private service will be held at Markey-Dermody Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved