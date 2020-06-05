Lynn (Elizabeth) OSMOND
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Lynn Elizabeth Fielding Osmond on Sunday May 31 2020 in her 64th year. Beloved wife of William Osmond. Loving daughter of the late (Ed) George & Shirley Fielding. Proud mother of Ryan Deeley ( Ruth) , loving step mother to Jamielyn, Tonya, William, Justin (Candice) & Kayla . Nurturing Nana to Jacob , Riley , Jordan , Chloe , Celia , Ava , Max & Sawyer . Caring sister to Janice , Walter ( Nancy) and the late Dale Fielding and will be deeply missed by nieces and nephews David , Holly (Jeff), Jill (Justin), Christian and Sophie. Lynn had many friends and was very kind hearted, she loved to entertain and host guests. Her favourite past time was spending time with her family and when she wasn't doing that she loved to cook. Lynn will be forever missed by her family, friends and her furbaby Eddie. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Due to Covid-19 restrictions private cremation has taken place. Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 5, 2020.
