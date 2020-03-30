|
With heavy yet peaceful hearts, Miro’s family announces his passing on March 23, 2020 at the age of 89. He will be joyfully reunited with his loving wife Ingrid in Heaven. Miro will be missed and remembered by his son Ernie (Doris), daughters Vicky (Ron), Susie (Rob) and his eight grandchildren, Alex (Emily), Aaron, Austin, Kyle (Mary Jane), Farren, Brock, Emma and Isaac to all of whom he was a proud Opa. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the . Dad, may you finally be at peace. God Bless you. xo
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 30, 2020