More Obituaries for M. WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Elizabeth WILLIAMS

M. Elizabeth WILLIAMS Obituary
Peacefully surrounded by her family at Brantford General Hospital on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in her 83rd year. Wife of the late Shelbert Williams. Loving mother of John and Donna, Dave, Doris and Bill, Laura, Karen and Lynn, and Anthony and Connie. Dear grandma of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cherished sister of Sandra and Gary, Peter and Kathy, and Brenda. Also will be remembered by brother-in-law Ron, sisters-in-law Sharon, and Nora (Carmen), and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Predeceased by parents Peter and Theresa, siblings Manuel, Raymond, Karen, Roger, Winnie, Lance, and granddaughter Melissa. Respecting her wishes the family will honour her life with visitation at Styres Funeral Home, 1798 4th Line, Ohsweken on Friday from 12-9 p.m. Funeral Service & Burial will be held at Lower Cayuga Longhouse on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. www.rhbanderson.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 17, 2020
