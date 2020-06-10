We are so deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of our beautiful Mackenzie Eva Mann. Taken far too soon on the evening of Wednesday June 3rd in her twentieth year. Beloved daughter to Oliver and Jennifer. Adored by her fantastic brother Owen. Loved by her amazing boyfriend Luke Moore and his parents Tina and Jim. Precious granddaughter to Brenda and Bruce Newell and Bill and Lil Mann. Treasured niece to Jason, Jackie, Steven and Laura Newell and Michael, Deryck, Ian and Kathleen Mann. She will be missed by her cousins Cameron, Kassidy, Emily, Andrew, Alex, Julia and Keira. She will forever be in the hearts of her closest friends Cassandra, Kendall, Charly, Spencer, King, Jameel, Caitlin, Makenna, Jack, Tyler, Erin, Keaton, Amelia and Sean. Mackenzie was an avid dancer at Steps Performing Arts Centre, a great field hockey player, a lover of animals small and large, all things Tiffany, Gucci, G-Wagons and clubbing. She attended Ray Lewis Elementary School, Westmount Secondary School and McMaster University where she was studying in the field of Social Science looking to major in Linguistics and pursue a career in Speech Pathology. She worked at Sportchek for four years and also worked at Copetown Woods Golf Course for the past year. So young but filled with so much talent, energy, leadership, friendship, social skills, the life of the party (shoutout Mackenii) and so much love. Her smile lit up a room and she could nail the perfect smirk. She was beautiful on the inside and out, with a caring and gentle heart, wild spirit, love of life and crazy sense of humour that was out of this world. Please God, take care of our diva princess with caviar dreams. Z, you will always be our baby girl. We love you forever! Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, HAMILTON. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the SPCA in Mackenzie's name would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 10, 2020.