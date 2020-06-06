Madeline Ellen (Armer) Gibb
It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the passing of Madeline Ellen Gibb. After a struggle with Dementia she passed on Monday May 25th, 2020 at the age of 84 in Brampton Ontario. Beloved and cherished mother to Christopher, Mark, and Brad. Adoring grandmother to Taharka, Tye, Katura, Lauren and Matthew, and beloved sister to Margaret Gibson. Her thoughtful generosity, sense of humour and her abounding love for her grandchildren will be greatly missed. Her caring smile will be remembered by all who knew her. She will forever live in the hearts of those whose lives she touched. Rest in Peace Madeline

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.
