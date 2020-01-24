|
|
Passed away peacefully at her home, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by her beloved husband and former fire chief of Grimsby, Morris (2003) of 52 years. Loving mother of Gary (Marilyn), Donald, Kathy and Sandra Hurst (Jeffrey). Loving grandma of Ceria, Tyler (Tara), Jordan (Becky) and Emilly (Brandon). Great-grandma of Awnesty, John-Henry, Alexandria, Terri, Solaris, Loughlan and Serena. Predeceased by siblings Emmerson Groff, Phyllis Tenant and Vera Lounsbury. Madeline was a member of the Rebecca Lodge Eastern Star for 71 years. She also worked for Bell Telephone before becoming a proud wife and mother. Visitation at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. A Private family service will be held with cremation to follow. If desired, memorial contributions to the Lincoln SPCA or McNally House Hospice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 24, 2020