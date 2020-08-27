1/2
Madeline Loretta MAKEFF
Peacefully at Willowgrove Long Term Care, Hamilton on Monday, August 24, 2020, Madeline Makeff at the age of 88 years. Beloved wife of the late John Steven Makeff (2004). Loving mother of Janice Grumbach (John), John Makeff (Kevin Rankin) and the late Jamie Makeff (2003). Cherished grandma of Alicia and Jordan Grumbach. Dear daughter of the late Roy and Elsie James. Madeline will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews and is predeceased by her siblings William, Dorothy, Irene, Gladys, Robert and by her fur babies Pepper, Inky, Bandit, Kiara and Buddy. A special thank you to Willowgrove for their care and compassion. Memorial visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Friday, August 28th from 12:00 pm until the time of memorial service at 1:00 pm in the Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Hamilton / Burlington SPCA or to the Alzheimer Society of Hamilton / Halton would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca. In accordance with provincial regulations, masks and physical distancing are mandatory. Due to capacity restrictions you may be requested to wait.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 27, 2020.
