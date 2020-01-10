Home

Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Madelynne Nadine Sheppard "Maddie" Blackburn

Passed away peacefully, but not without the "Pringle" fight, at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 93. Maddie could be described as clear minded and focused. She had absolute determination when facing a challenge or had a goal in mind and never relented until accomplished. Her love of family, friends, cross country skiing, biking and travel with her husband filled her with happiness and joy. Life was an adventure and she embraced every moment. Maddie was the beloved wife of John Blackburn. Predeceased by her first husband Howard Sheppard (1964). Loving mother of Paul Sheppard (the late Darlene Whittaker) and Melanie Hill (Bill) and stepmother of Susan Blackburn (Terry Tippin) and Joe Blackburn. Cherished Nana of Erin (Jeff), Christopher (Jenn), Tara (Narvin) and adored Nanie of Josh, Noah, Leah, Cole, Xavier, Zoey and Nevaeh. Maddie is survived by her sister Peggy Jeffrey (the late Doug). Predeceased by siblings Dale Pringle (the late Maxine), Helen Caskey (the late Bert) and Muriel Kennan (the late Irl). She will be dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews and extended family members. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of a Celebration of Maddie's Life in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. For those who wish, donations in her memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
