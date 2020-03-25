|
It is with sadden hearts, that we announce the passing of Magda Mile on March 23, 2020 in Hamilton. Magda attended high school at Loretta Academy in Hamilton. She worked for the Federal Government at the Unemployment Insurance office for twenty-five years. Magda was the daughter of the late Margaret and Frank Sandorfy. She leaves behind her beloved husband of sixty-two years, Gabor Mile. Fondly remembered by her two children, Marta Frechette and Gabor Frank Mile (Nancy). Treasured by her only grandchild, Megan Frechette. Magda was smart witted and had an infectious laugh. She was a member of the St. Stephen's Hungarian Parish. There will be no service due to the Covid-19 outbreak. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Isten legyen veled.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 25, 2020