Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Magdalena Kleinsteuber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Magdalena Kleinsteuber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Magdalena Kleinsteuber Obituary
Passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Henley House Long Term Care Home in St Catharines, Ontario, Born to the late Johannes and Eulalie Jansen January 24, 1934 the fifth of six children. Predeceased by her 4 dear brothers John, Joe, Peter and Leon and will be deeply missed by her dear sister Alma Warner of Huntsville and her niece Penny Warner of Cambridge. Magdalena was mother to five children, Christopher of Ottawa, Sherri of Dunnville, Douglas (Kim) of Flam- borough, Judy of Beamsville and Bonnie of Cambridge. Grandmother to Sherilyn, Whitney, Gavin, Jacob, Alan (Phrankie) and Sheri (Robert) and great-grandmother of six. We are forever grateful to the amazing staff at Henley House Montebello unit who made Magdalena's last few years joyful and fun. In light of current emergency situation cremation has taken place and interment and graveside memorial at Halton Hills Memorial Gardens, Guelph Line, Burlington will be held at a future date for family members who wish to attend . Magdalena is forever re-united with her beloved late husband Robert Dalton.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Magdalena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -