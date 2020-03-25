|
|
Passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Henley House Long Term Care Home in St Catharines, Ontario, Born to the late Johannes and Eulalie Jansen January 24, 1934 the fifth of six children. Predeceased by her 4 dear brothers John, Joe, Peter and Leon and will be deeply missed by her dear sister Alma Warner of Huntsville and her niece Penny Warner of Cambridge. Magdalena was mother to five children, Christopher of Ottawa, Sherri of Dunnville, Douglas (Kim) of Flam- borough, Judy of Beamsville and Bonnie of Cambridge. Grandmother to Sherilyn, Whitney, Gavin, Jacob, Alan (Phrankie) and Sheri (Robert) and great-grandmother of six. We are forever grateful to the amazing staff at Henley House Montebello unit who made Magdalena's last few years joyful and fun. In light of current emergency situation cremation has taken place and interment and graveside memorial at Halton Hills Memorial Gardens, Guelph Line, Burlington will be held at a future date for family members who wish to attend . Magdalena is forever re-united with her beloved late husband Robert Dalton.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 25, 2020