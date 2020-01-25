Home

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Mother and Oma, the Family Matriarch of the Zimmer Family, on January 20, 2020. Mom lived her life with independence and wit until a recent illness sent her to hospital. Magda will be sadly missed by her Children: Marion, Renate (Peter), Michael, Veronica (Butch), Thomas (Julia) and her Grandchildren: Luke, Joshua, Marina, Jonathon, Stefan, Hannah and Ben, as well as close relatives in Germany. Mom was predeceased by our Dad, Adolf, in 1992. As per Mom's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy (www.torontozoo.com/donate) or the . "Ruhe in Frieden. We love you."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020
