It is with sadness that the family announces the passing of Magdalene Barrett (née Beischlag), on March 8, 2020 at the Heritage Green Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Robert Barrett (2002), her sons Mark Barrett (2019) and Bruce Barrett (2019). She leaves behind, her son Stephen Barrett, four of her five siblings, nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Magdalene Barrett was born in Harta, Hungary on September 19, 1926. She immigrated to Canada with her parents, John Beischlag and Magdalena Beischlag (née Himplemann) and family. They homesteaded near Gunn, Alberta, and lived in a log cabin that Magdalene's father built. She had two brothers and three sisters. In 1939, the family moved to Verdun and then to Ville St.Pierre, Quebec. She married Robert Barrett in 1946 and they later moved to Hamilton, where they raised their family of three sons. Magdalene enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading and travelling. She was an avid and skilled Scrabble player who had won competitions nationally and internationally. She also loved crossword puzzles, which she enjoyed until her last weeks. Magdalene was a proud volunteer at the Henderson (Juravinski) Hospital for 40 years, where she created and designed patterns and sewed accessories to assist special needs and disabled patients. She later served as the hospital greeter. Magdalene's perspective on life was one that was filled with positivity, simplicity and pragmatism. Cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial service on Sunday, March 15th at 1:00 p.m at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave E. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 11, 2020