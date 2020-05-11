Maggie (Beiqing, Gui) Montague
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maggie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her home in Jarvis, in her 51st year. Beloved wife of Stephen. Loving mother of Wenjing Li, Gregory and Aleeza Montague. Stepmother of Theresa, Monica and MIchael Montague . Daughter of Long-shen Gui and Yuhua Fu of China. Sister and sister-in-law of Binjie Gui and Lin Diao, Michaela Montague and Wray Anderson of Caledonia, Kelly and John Goldsmith of Jarvis, Owen Montague of Montreal, Laurie Montague of Simcoe and Tara and Sergio Restagno of Ancaster. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unable to hold a public visitation or service at this time, but please know that the thoughts and prayers of our friends are appreciated. When restrictions on public gatherings are lifted, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Date and time will be announced when it is available. Donations to Wellwood Resource Centre of Hamilton or Stedman Community Hospice would be appreciated by the family. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care that Maggie received from Wellwood Resource Centre, Stedman Community Hospice and CBI Home Health Nursing during her illness. Arrangements entrusted to COOPER FUNERAL HOME, Jarvis (519-587-4414). Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooper Funeral Home
19 Talbot Street West
Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
(519) 587-4414
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved