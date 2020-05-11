Peacefully, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her home in Jarvis, in her 51st year. Beloved wife of Stephen. Loving mother of Wenjing Li, Gregory and Aleeza Montague. Stepmother of Theresa, Monica and MIchael Montague . Daughter of Long-shen Gui and Yuhua Fu of China. Sister and sister-in-law of Binjie Gui and Lin Diao, Michaela Montague and Wray Anderson of Caledonia, Kelly and John Goldsmith of Jarvis, Owen Montague of Montreal, Laurie Montague of Simcoe and Tara and Sergio Restagno of Ancaster. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unable to hold a public visitation or service at this time, but please know that the thoughts and prayers of our friends are appreciated. When restrictions on public gatherings are lifted, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Date and time will be announced when it is available. Donations to Wellwood Resource Centre of Hamilton or Stedman Community Hospice would be appreciated by the family. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care that Maggie received from Wellwood Resource Centre, Stedman Community Hospice and CBI Home Health Nursing during her illness. Arrangements entrusted to COOPER FUNERAL HOME, Jarvis (519-587-4414). Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 11, 2020.