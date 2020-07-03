After a long and full life, Marjorie passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020 at the age of 86. She will be sorely missed by her children Jane Rajantie (Vilho *Bill*), Leslie Giacomelli(Gerald), Chris Nelson (Cindy Robertson) and Jennifer O’Shea (Martin McDonald), her grandchildren Natasha (Ian), Ben, Drew (Erika), Claire (Andrew), Carly (Ryan), Nicholas (Dalia), Patrick (Abbey), Stephanie, Garnet, Eoin, and Ally, and her great grandchildren Viola, Liesl, Ryker, Evie, Levi, Gavin and Wren. Predeceased by William *Bill*, her loving husband of 63 years, her granddaughter Lindsay, brothers Garfield, Harold and Wallace Magwood, and sister Dorothy Bowcott. Marjorie will also be missed by her sisters Audrey Weidner and Joan Henderson, sister-in-law Doris Magwood and many other relatives. Marjorie was born and raised on the family farm in Bentinck Township near Hanover, Ontario, the second youngest of seven children born to George and Phoebe Magwood. She studied nursing at Toronto Western Hospital then left her career to support Bill in his business ventures and raise their four children. She will be remembered for her warm welcome to family and friends at their home in Burlington, cottage in Temagami and apartment in France. Marjorie was a passionate and creative gardener and flower arranger who volunteered with the Ladies Auxiliary at the Royal Botanical Gardens for 40 happy years. Marjorie and Bill had many wonderful experiences travelling the world but she was most content at home surrounded by family. Her family would like to thank Dr. Kennedy and the staff at the Village of Riverside Glen for their wonderful care and compassion; in particular, those working on Emma’s Neighbourhood during her final days. Cremation has taken place as per her wishes. Further arrangements will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Royal Botanical Gardens would be greatly appreciated.



