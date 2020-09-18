1/1
Maisie May-Suet KAM
Always giving, never wanting is how friends and family will remember Maisie Kam (nee Wong), a retired elementary school principal from the Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board. Predeceased by her cherished husband and best friend Philip, Maisie left behind an extremely loving and close-knit family including children; Gregory (Jeanne), and Katrina (Andrew), and grandchildren; Justin, Alexis, Tyler, Conner and Ella. Maisie was adored by her siblings Aliena, Maggie, Ken, Ellen, George, and David. A lung cancer survivor, Maisie passed away peacefully surrounded by her children in the early hours of September 8, 2020. To respect her wishes, there will be a private cremation service for immediate family. The family extends their deepest gratitude to neighbours Orazio, Jim, and Helen for many decades of unwavering friendship as well as the staff at St. Joseph's and Juravinski Hospitals who cared for Maisie in her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Cancer Assistance Program of Hamilton, Ontario.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 18, 2020.
