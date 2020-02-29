|
|
It is with deep sadness that our family announces the peaceful passing of Maks Pavlic at his home on February 28, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Loving husband of 48 years of marriage to Milena (nee Stefanec) and loving Father to Brian (Rosemary) Pavlic and Melissa (Matt) Kent and cherished Dedek (grandfather) to Kassandra, Nathaniel, Mikayla and Madison. Brother to deceased Marijan (Daniela) Pavlich and Milan (Mojca) Pavlic from Australia. Brother-in-law to Milan (Marina) Stefanec, deceased Elizabeth Farkas, Olga (Slavko) Godina from Montreal and Bernard Stefanec from Slovenija. Maks will be missed by many family members including nieces and nephews. Maks' true love was his Family, he would give his heart to them if he could. He also loved to work. Maks worked at Dofasco for over 40 years and ran a successful landscaping business. He would spend all his free time watching all of his grandchildren play various sports and dance competitions. Our Family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses who helped Maks during his fight with Cancer especially Father Charlie for his many visits, doctors Patel and Hotte, Profetto and nurses Elizabeth, Mackenzie and the Palliative care team. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1919 King Street East on Tuesday, March 3rd at 10 a.m. Prayers will be said on Monday at 3:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Gregory the Great Church, 125 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, on Tuesday, March 3rd at 10 a.m. Burial to take place at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Gregory the Great church or Incarnation of Our Blessed Lord Parishes would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com "We Love you more today than yesterday."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020