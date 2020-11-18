At the age of 71, Malcolm made the Lambeau Leap to heaven. Loving father to Scott (Antonette) Buchanan and Heather (Alex) Moroz. Adoring and proud grandfather of Cassandra and Jessica Buchanan. Also survived by his brother Graeme (Debbie) Buchanan and nephew Andrew Buchanan. Malcolm was a life long Cheesehead/Packers Fan. Mal/Mac spent the majority of his career working at the docks as a proud member of the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) even serving as President of the Union for a term. The family would like to thank the entire dialysis team at St. Joseph's Healthcare (King Campus), especially Karen Shaw for their care and compassion. A private family service and cremation has taken place. If you desire, a donation can be made to the St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation - Dialysis Care. Arrangements entrusted to Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home Robinson Chapel.