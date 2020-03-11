|
Malcolm passed away in his home, in Mount Hope on March 2nd 2020, with his loving wife of 59 years, Esther (nee Barker) and son Gregory beside him. He was in his 81st year of life and was courageously battling cancer. Malcolm is survived by his two sons, Stewart (Michelle) and Gregory and will be remembered fondly by his only grandchild Evan. He will be greatly missed by his siblings, Derek (Theresa), Roy (Jennifer), Thelma (Stewart), David (Fran), John (Sheena), predeceased by his sister Dorothy and brother Alan (Carolyn). He was an Uncle and Great-Uncle to many and will be eternally remembered as the 'Mighty Quinn' by family here and abroad. Born in Southampton, England on February 24, 1940 to James Quinn and Dorothy Quinn (Kerwood). Malcolm and Esther immigrated to Canada in 1964 where he built a life for himself and his family; taking in more family and friends when they also immigrated. He will be remembered by his Spuds-R-Us Group, Southampton friends and his Old Bridge Village friends in Florida. His last 18 years have been spent surrounded by good friends in the Villages of Glancaster. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 11, 2020