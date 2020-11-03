It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Malcolm. He will be sadly missed by his brother Wilfred Jim (Rosaleen). He will be fondly remembered by his niece and nephews, James, Ryan (Tara) Laura (Lee). He will be deeply missed by his brothers and sisters in Northern Ireland Susan, Ruth of England David, Olwyn, Kenneth, Kevin, William, Andrew and John. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life to take place at a later date. On line condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com