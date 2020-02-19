|
It is with great sorrow that the family of Mane (Manojlo) Srdic announces his passing at Juravinski Hospital on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 92 following a brief illness. He is now reunited with his beloved wife, the late Eunice (nee Bradbury), and his son Michael (Lise), whom we lost in 2005 and 2015 respectively. He will be sorely missed by his remaining children Janine Julia Bellamy (Doug), Dejan (Dan) Srdic (Karen) and Natalija Pennefather (Tim); as well as his grandchildren Nikolas, David, Erika, Alexander, Olivia and Marko. He was the loving brother of the late Anka (Mica) Popovic (late Milos) (Derby, England), the late Marko Srdic (Zaluznica, Lika), Bozica (Boja) Uzelac (late Rade) (Grimsby), the late Mara Matijevic (late Andrija) (Belgrade, Serbia), and Mican Srdic (Mira) (Stoney Creek); and a dear uncle and Deda to many nieces and nephews as well as their children. Mane will be warmly remembered by kumovi (Hinic family, Hamilton, Stojanovic family, Stoney Creek and Ognjenovic family, Leicester, England) as well as extended family, friends and comrades in Canada, USA, Serbia and England. He was born in the village of Zaluznica, Lika (former Yugoslavia) and fought with the Allied forces in World War II, having joined the Serbian Chetnik Freedom Fighters at the age of 14. At the end of the war, Mane spent three years in displaced persons camps in Italy, and eventually found himself in Derby, England where he met his future wife Eunice and welcomed twins, Michael and Julia in 1955. In 1956, he moved to Canada, with the family following in 1957. He was actively involved with the Serbian Orthodox Church and remained dedicated to the Organization of Serbian Chetniks "Ravna Gora" throughout his life serving as the President for a number of years. He will be remembered by many as a foundational figure in the establishment of the Serbian community in Hamilton. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Pomen 7:30 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, 1401 Barton St. E., Hamilton on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. with The Very Reverend Father Vojislav Pavlovic officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery. In Mane's memory, donations to the General Draza Mihailovich Memorial Fund would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020