It is with heavy hearts that the family of Manju Bakshi announce her passing on August 1st 2020, in her 65th year. Manju will be deeply missed by her brother Satinder (Idalina) Vig, sisters Kamlesh Vig, Saroj Vig, and Bimla Rishi (the late Guinness Rishi), nieces and nephews, and extended family. Manju joins her predeceased brother Ravinder Vig, husband Deepak Bakshi, and parents Manohar Vig and Vidya Vig. She will be missed by a strong community of many families and friends. A special heartfelt thank you to all the front line workers at the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre, and her team of expert care, especially Dr. Elit, for the attention, compassion, and love that she received each day. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Juravinski Cancer Centre in Hamilton. A celebration of her life and cremation will be held privately with family and friends this week at Bay Gardens & Bayview in Burlington.



