It is with saddened hearts that the family of Manlio announce his passing at the age of 97. Predeceased by his loving wife of 71 years Violetta (Violet). Cherished father of Lorraine and Harry Mancini, Mirella and Larry Buist, Anna and Giampiero Ciarrocca and Peter Giorgini. Manlio's Life has left an ever lasting legacy.His adventurous spirit brought him to Canada in 1951. A butcher by trade he continued to share his many skills with family and friends his porchetta was requested at all special occasions and his sausage making recipe was always in high demand. He was an avid bocce player and a fierce competitor. Strong as an ox and with hands the size of Lenox Lewis, Stelco was quick to hire him, he worked there until his retirement Willing to lend a helping hand to anyone he was always there figuring out the best possible outcome to build a retaining wall, cook the steak, grow the tomatoes or feed the birds. His grandchildren: Marc Buist, Alvisia Maga, Francesca Lorenzo and Giulia Ciarrocca and his great-granddaughters Avaya and Linaea Maga and Estelle and Audrey Buist will miss him dearly although his stories will live on at Sunday dinners forever. His life journey took him back to Italy where his youngest daughter Anna and her family were living. He enjoyed his remaining time among his siblings, numerous nephews, nieces, family, friends and of course the wonderful Italian climate. He was still living at home, on his own terms when he passed. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations to your would be appreciated. Interment has taken place in Civitanova Marche Italy
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 14, 2020