Manuel Isidoro Raposo With heavy hearts we announce Manuel's passing at Baywoods Place on May 12th, 2020 in his 86th year. He has gone to join his late wife Maria Raposo. Survived by his loving children Maria Tavares (Jose), and Joe Raposo (Henriqueta). Will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Joseph (Camilla), Justin (Kristen), Cassandra, and Derek. Loving Great Grandfather to Odin. Loving brother to the late Luis Raposo (late Maria), late Jose Raposo (Paulina), the late Maria Arruda (late Fernando), Lina Pavao (late Gilberto), Joao Raposo (Fatima), Virginia Pavao (Joao). Cherished bother-in-law to the late Joao Rodrigues (late Eduarda)(Rita), Agostinho Rodrigues (Maria Jose), Margarida Faria (late Jose), and Leonor Grota (Jose). Will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Manuel will be remembered for his service as a long-standing parishioner and usher of St. Patrick's Church. A special Thank-you to the staff of Baywoods Place for their loving care of Dad over the last 5 years. Due to mandated health restrictions, a private service has been reserved for designated family and friends. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society or Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 14, 2020.