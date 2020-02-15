|
August3, 1960 - February 12th, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Manuel Botelho in his 60th year at St. Joseph's Hospital with loving family by his side. Husband to Joanne, proud father to Courtney (Eric), Papa with a moustache to Landon and Brooke. Manny will be deeply missed by mother Maria, beloved son of the late Diniz Botelho sisters Marie (Steve), Connie (Hugo), and brother Dennis (Charmaine) also many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Service to be held on Thursday February 20th at 11am at Dodsworth and Brown 378 Wilson Street East in Ancaster, burial following service at Mount Hamilton Cemetary 260 Rymal Road East Hamilton
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020