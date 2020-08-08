It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Manuel on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in his 76th year. Beloved husband of the late Evangelina and loving father to the late Lucia Placido. Manuel entered into the loving hands of god peacefully and surrounded by his loving children at the Brantford General Hospital. Beloved father of Fernanda (Tony), Manuel (Dinah), Lucy and Marta (Robert). Loving grandchildren Matthew, Deborah, Samantha and the late Ryan Anthony, Bradley, Chloe, Lucas, Ava, Sarah, Jonathan, Christopher and Ethan. Son of the late Manuel Jose and Maria Placido. Dear brother of Jose (Libania) Placido and Fatima (Jose) Demarrias. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews in Canada & Portugal. Private arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, HAMILTON. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca