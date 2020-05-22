Manuel da Maia Ramalheira (August 29, 1925 - May 20, 2020), passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke in Hamilton. Manuel was surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving spouse of over 61 years, Maria Alice, and children Maria (Peter), Christine (Mario), Linda (Jim) and Terry (Gina). He will be remembered as the adoring grandfather of Amanda, Melissa (Rob), Tracie (Rob), Jennifer, David (Amanda), Jordan, Evan, Miles (Viktoria) and Megan (Brad) as well as a doting great grandfather. Manuel enjoyed family gatherings, a zealous game of cards and was always up for a good joke. He was an avid gardener and a proud lifetime member of the Carpenters Union Local 18. A special thanks to the staff of Aspen Terrace for the nursing and personal care provided as well as to the recreational team for taking "Manny" under their wings. He enjoyed his excursions. As an expression of sympathy the family asks that donations in memory of Manuel be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario. A private service for immediate family members was held at the Gate of Heaven, Catholic Cemetery in Burlington, Ontario.