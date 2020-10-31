Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Orchard Terrace Long Term Care, Stoney Creek at the age of 90 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband Konstantin who passed away in November 2019. Loving mother of Ljubica Grmuca (Bozo Serdar and his children), and Petar and his wife Vicky (Cathy). Proud and devoted Baka of Daliborka (Gary Medeiros), Predrag Grmuca (Mira), Sasha (Gabby), and Branko (Sophie); Great-Baka of Nikolas, Noah, Nikon, Teodor, Aleksija, and Tatiana. Born to the late Petar and Staka Miscevic in Josipdol, Lika, Yugoslavia, she is survived by her sister Andja Susnjar and predeceased by her siblings Simo Misevic, Dara Klipa, Stevo Misevic, Milica Vezmar, Branko Misevic. Survived by her brothers-in-law Mile (the late Branka) and their children Dusan and Dara, and Stevo (Radojka) and their children Bozidar, Jelena, and Svdtlana, sister-in-law Vera (the late Jovo) and their children Mile, Nada and their families, cousin Ilija Miscevic and family of Josipdol, Lika; nieces and nephews Ljubisa, Snezana, Slavica, Boba, and Bosko and their families of Kljaicevo, Serbia; Petar's stepchildren Bonnie Culic and Bozedar Kovacevic, Duro and Drazen Popovic and their family, as well as many nieces, nephews, kumovi; the Rerljic, Diac, Andric, Radoja, Grkovic, and Klipa Families in Canada, Serbia, Lika, Australia, and the USA. A heartfelt thank you to the caring and compassionate staff of Orchard Terrace LTC. Visitation will take place on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the L.G. Wallace Funeral Home, 151 Ottawa Street N., with the Pomen at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Service, with limited attendees, will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Cathedral (Nash Road) with the very Reverend Father Radovan Kodic officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. If desired, please consider a donation in her memory to the church. Due to provincial guidelines, please call the funeral home for a reserved time to visit with the family or to attend services, 905-544-1147. Please take a moment to share your condolences and memories using the online guestbook.