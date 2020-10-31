1/1
Mara POPOVIC
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Orchard Terrace Long Term Care, Stoney Creek at the age of 90 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband Konstantin who passed away in November 2019. Loving mother of Ljubica Grmuca (Bozo Serdar and his children), and Petar and his wife Vicky (Cathy). Proud and devoted Baka of Daliborka (Gary Medeiros), Predrag Grmuca (Mira), Sasha (Gabby), and Branko (Sophie); Great-Baka of Nikolas, Noah, Nikon, Teodor, Aleksija, and Tatiana. Born to the late Petar and Staka Miscevic in Josipdol, Lika, Yugoslavia, she is survived by her sister Andja Susnjar and predeceased by her siblings Simo Misevic, Dara Klipa, Stevo Misevic, Milica Vezmar, Branko Misevic. Survived by her brothers-in-law Mile (the late Branka) and their children Dusan and Dara, and Stevo (Radojka) and their children Bozidar, Jelena, and Svdtlana, sister-in-law Vera (the late Jovo) and their children Mile, Nada and their families, cousin Ilija Miscevic and family of Josipdol, Lika; nieces and nephews Ljubisa, Snezana, Slavica, Boba, and Bosko and their families of Kljaicevo, Serbia; Petar's stepchildren Bonnie Culic and Bozedar Kovacevic, Duro and Drazen Popovic and their family, as well as many nieces, nephews, kumovi; the Rerljic, Diac, Andric, Radoja, Grkovic, and Klipa Families in Canada, Serbia, Lika, Australia, and the USA. A heartfelt thank you to the caring and compassionate staff of Orchard Terrace LTC. Visitation will take place on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the L.G. Wallace Funeral Home, 151 Ottawa Street N., with the Pomen at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Service, with limited attendees, will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Cathedral (Nash Road) with the very Reverend Father Radovan Kodic officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. If desired, please consider a donation in her memory to the church. Due to provincial guidelines, please call the funeral home for a reserved time to visit with the family or to attend services, 905-544-1147. Please take a moment to share your condolences and memories using the online guestbook.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
(905) 544-1147
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved