Mara TRBOVIC

Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away on June 30, 2020. Our Baka was born in 1921, in Gomirje, Yugoslavia and survived the terrible war years with courage and dignity. She emigrated to Canada with her daughter Milka in 1954, and worked for many years at Chedoke Hospital. She worked on a long-care ward where all the patients praised her so much for her love and compassion. Her husband, Simo, passed away at a young age, and Baka raised her daughter alone through difficult times. Baka was an active member of St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church on Nash Road, where she sang in the choir and baked bread for the Holy Eucharist every Sunday. She remembered home and always sent support to her loved ones who remained behind. At her new home in Canada, Baka was the center of our family and we all adored her humbleness and protective care. She was a loved grandmother to Predrag (Jasenka), Milan (Joelle) and Simo (Geanina), and great-grandmother to Stephen, Daniella, Diana, Nikola, Aleksandar, Luka and Adam. Sincere thanks to the staff at Clarion Nursing Home who cared for Baka to the end. A private family service will take place at Donald V. Brown Funeral Home in Stoney Creek on Monday, July 6, with interment at 12:30 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery, Burlington. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Good bye, Baka. You fought the good fight, and God rewarded you with a long and full life. Vjecnaja Pamjat.