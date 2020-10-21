It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Marc Alexandre Després, October 17, 2020 at the age of 44. Marc was born and raised in Hamilton, Ontario. He graduated from Brock University in 2009 with a combined Honours degree in Music and French and then went to Western University for his degree in Education. He was an accomplished jazz guitarist, he also enjoyed sports, especially golf and he loved spending time with his beloved dog Bruce Wayne. As a world traveller, Marc taught in Hong Kong for 5 years then came back to Hamilton with his fiancé to teach with the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board. Marc was an amazing husband to his loving wife Veronica. He loved the life they built together and his most cherished accomplishment was being Papa to his two children, Savannah (age 2) and Apollo (age 10 months). Marc will be forever remembered by his family and many friends including his parents Carole and Barry Hefferman, his brother Paul Després (Melanie), his sister Lindsay Paul (Ryan), his niece and nephew Caitlin and Evan, as well as his aunts, uncles and cousins. A special mention needs to be given to his beloved, recently departed memère, Diane Després. Visitation will be held at McCleister Funeral Home (495 Park Rd N, Brantford) on Thursday, October 22 from 2 p.m - 4 p.m and 6 p.m to 8 p.m. DUE TO COVID RESTRICTIONS, THE VISITATION MAY REQUIRE VISITORS TO WAIT BECAUSE OF ROOM CAPACITY. MASKS ARE REQUIRED AS WELL AS SANITIZING HANDS. A private family service will be held. In memory of Marc Després, a Go Fund Me account has been set up for his children to help build the education future Marc imagined for them. https://gf.me/u/y5nag6