After a long battle with his heart, Marcel passed away suddenly but peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital on August 18, 2020 at the age of 30 years, with his wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and Auntie Sonia by his side. Cherished husband to Maria. Loving son to Marcia Powell. Marcel will be dearly missed by his second mother, Silvana DiCenzo, by his nephews and nieces who adored him, by his many family and friends, and by his dogs Buddy, Prada, and Jetti. Marcel had a passion for music, cooking, and loved a good game of Cornhole. He had a smile and laugh like no other. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Guests will be required to wear a mask and social distance. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait. Funeral service and interment will remain private and by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.