1/1
Marcel Marlon POWELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a long battle with his heart, Marcel passed away suddenly but peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital on August 18, 2020 at the age of 30 years, with his wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and Auntie Sonia by his side. Cherished husband to Maria. Loving son to Marcia Powell. Marcel will be dearly missed by his second mother, Silvana DiCenzo, by his nephews and nieces who adored him, by his many family and friends, and by his dogs Buddy, Prada, and Jetti. Marcel had a passion for music, cooking, and loved a good game of Cornhole. He had a smile and laugh like no other. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Guests will be required to wear a mask and social distance. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait. Funeral service and interment will remain private and by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved