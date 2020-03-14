|
February 12, 1951 - March 13, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our dear mother. Marcella in her 70th year left us much too soon to return to her heavenly home after a valiant 36 year battle with MS. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her daily struggle and ultimately gave her peace. Marcella was born in Ascoli Piceno, Italy. Beloved daughter to the late Giovanni and Ada Ballatori. Loving sister to Teresa (Nino) Spano, Alberto (Marisa) Ballatori, and the late Nazzareno (Jeanne) Ballatori. Daughter-in-law to the late Antonio and Emma Sabatini. Sister-in-law to Luciano (Francesca) Sabatini. Marcella was blessed with a beautiful family. Predeceased by her husband Pietro and was a devoted mother to three sons, Antonio (Kristy), Giovanni (Karen) and Paolo (April). Cherished Nonna to Marcella, Matteo, Lucas, Massimo, Malania, Jayden, Eleanor, Remington and Oscar. She will be deeply missed by family across Canada, the U.S. and Italy. With heartfelt appreciation we express our gratitude, to all the staff of the Complex Continuing Care and the ICU over the past 13 years at St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton, for their continued commitment to provide compassionate care to our mother. Due to recent global events at the family's request, there will be no visitation. A private Funeral Mass is being held. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made in Marcella's name to the Ontario March of Dimes or St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton Complex Care unit. To leave a condolence please visit: www.frisoclanti.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020