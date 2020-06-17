Margaret Adelaide Graham She would have been 100 years old today. Margaret Adelaide Graham was born June 17, 1920 in Hamilton, Ontario to Gwendolyn and Al Marsh. Marg grew up in the Hamilton area and married Joseph Dawson, who was a race horse jockey. Together, with the help of their family, they developed and operated a mink farm in Tapleytown where they raised their daughters Lynne and Susan. After farming, Marg managed cafeterias, and did so until retirement. She was a highly organized and hard working soul who tackled projects with confidence, strength and stamina. She knitted sweaters and sewed beautiful clothing for her family, including adult sized Mickey, Mini Mouse, Daffy and Donald Duck costumes. Marg passed away peacefully at her home at Heritage Green in Stoney Creek, Ontario, December 18, 2019. Her siblings, Al, Kenny, Frank and Elsie, her daughters Lynne and Susan, her husbands Joe Dawson and later Bill Graham all passed away before her. She was survived by her four nieces, all but one of her four nephews, three grand children, six great grand children and three great, great grandchildren. Among everything else, Marg is remembered for her beaming smile.



