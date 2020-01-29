Home

Margaret Alice ZALITACK

On the First Anniversary of the Day you went away Today's the anniversary of the day that I lost you, and for a time it felt as though my life had ended too. But loss has taught me many things and no I face each day, With hope and happy memories To help me on my way. And though I'm full of sadness That you're no longer here, You're influence still guides me And I still feel you near. What we shared will never die It lives within my heart, Bringing strength and comfort While we are apart. To our Little Angel Never forgotten, forever loved, Love Don and family
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 29, 2020
