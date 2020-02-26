|
|
Peacefully, while surrounded by her family, Margaret died on Sunday, February 23, at the age of 86, at Emmanuel House Hospice following a lengthy illness. Margaret was the cherished wife of the late Douglas (2012). Dearest mother of Dayna and her husband Lou Masi, Tyler and Alemka Novak, Matthew and his wife Andrea, and Fraser. Loving Grandma to Rowan and Emery, Cole and Chandler, and Samuel and Willem. Sister of the late Venerable Canon William Townson and sister-in-law of his wife Marjorie, and of Patricia Russell and sister-in-law of her husband William. Margaret was a lifelong resident of south-west Hamilton, and an institution known throughout the neighbourhood for her community involvement, her baking and her dogs. Like Douglas, Margaret was a tireless volunteer, most recently serving for almost twenty years as the Coordinator of the Hamilton Out-of-the-Cold program at James Street Baptist and St. Stephen of Hungary churches. Margaret was a parishioner at the Church of St. John the Evangelist, a camper and leader at Camp Artaban, and, until the arrival of her first child, a primary school teacher at Hillfield School, the forerunner of Hillfield-Strathallan College. Boundless thanks from Margaret's family to the many friends and neighbours who provided such care, kindness and support, including Anne and Ross, Barb and Jim, Brian, Sr. Carole Anne, Chrissa, Claire, Fr. David, Dawn and Perry, Debbie, Fredda, Judy D., Judy W., Katie, Kathleen, Leah, Linda and Noel, Marissa, Nada, Susan, Susie, and Tash and his family. Heartfelt thanks are also sent to the many medical professionals and caregivers who saw to Margaret's needs, including Dr. Anna Emeli, Kendra Estey, Samira, Dr. Ellis, Pauline, Dr. Hodgson, Laura Bachman, and many other healthcare professionals, R.N.s, and P.S.W.s. And to the staff at Emmanuel House Hospice: Adrienne, Crystal, Dallas, Dayo, Donna, Dr. Duboff, Elizabeth, Emily, Esther, Eva, Grace, Hailey, Heather, Janique, Kaitlyn, Dr. Kerigan, Kristal, Linda, Maria, May, Melanie, Sarah, Shannon, the rest of the staff, and the volunteers — there are no words to adequately capture our gratitude. And a final special thank-you to Aunt Pat and Uncle Bill and to Regan and Mark for all they have done. Visitation at the Church of St. John the Evangelist, 320 Charlton Avenue West at Locke Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, February 27 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and on Friday, February 28 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Funeral at the Church of St. John the Evangelist on Saturday, February 29 at 11:00 a.m. Reception will follow. Cremation has taken place. Private committal will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Margaret's name to the Hamilton Out-of-the-Cold program or to Emmanuel House Hospice.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 26, 2020