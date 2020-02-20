|
Our wonderful mother Margaret passed away after a lengthy illness surrounded by the love of her family. Predeceased by her husband Harvey of 55 years. Margaret will be deeply missed by her children Kelly (Bill), Lisa (Steven) and Shawn (Susan). Grandma of Rachel (Caleb), Whitney, Danielle (David), Luke, Ryan, Sarah and four great-grandchildren. Margaret will be sadly missed by her extended family and many friends. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 20, 2020