Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Garden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann Garden


1946 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ann Garden Obituary
Our wonderful mother Margaret passed away after a lengthy illness surrounded by the love of her family. Predeceased by her husband Harvey of 55 years. Margaret will be deeply missed by her children Kelly (Bill), Lisa (Steven) and Shawn (Susan). Grandma of Rachel (Caleb), Whitney, Danielle (David), Luke, Ryan, Sarah and four great-grandchildren. Margaret will be sadly missed by her extended family and many friends. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -