|
|
Passed away peacefully at Shalom Manor in Grimsby early in the morning on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the age of 82. Reunited with her beloved husband Dunc (2011). Loving mom to Kelly and Dan Arnone; and Brett MacDonald and the Late Kathleen. Proud and devoted Nanny and G.G. to Tyler and Angelika Arnone and their sons Jaxson, Oliver and new baby on the way; Kyla and Joe DeAngelis and their daughter Sophie; Lacey Arnone; Chelsy and Paul Villemaire; and Ryan and Megan MacDonald. She leaves behind her nephews Randy and Bev Lovegrove; Wayne Lovegrove and her only niece Linda and Mike. She was predeceased by her only sister Barb and brother-in-law Don Lovegrove; and parents Gertie and Mike Denike. Peggy was born and raised in Burlington. She had many wonderful friends and neighbours and a "slew" of cousins. She will be missed and loved forever. The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all of the staff and volunteers at Shalom Manor for making Peggy feel at home during her stay. They also wish to thank Dr. Cuddy and his wife Tina for his exceptional care, always going above and beyond and becoming a friend as well as physician. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. where a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 21 at 1 p.m. Interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens followed by a reception. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to Shalom Manor would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020