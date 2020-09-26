It is with great sadness that the family of Margaret Ann Peacock announces her passing on September 20th, 2020. Marg passed away peacefully in the Palliative Care Unit of the Lennox and Addington Hospital, surrounded by family and outstanding caregivers. She will be in the hearts of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. Marg will be remembered for her strength of will and generosity to those around her. Margaret was born and raised in Hamilton, Ontario, on August 14th, 1940. After the sudden death of her first husband, Patrick Borschneck, she returned to college and raised their three young children. Marg met and married David Peacock while working at John Deere in Grimsby, Ontario. Marg loved arts and crafts, family, travel and her animals. In her later years, following her husband David's passing, she moved to a hobby farm closer to family in the Kingston area. In late August, she was diagnosed with an incurable condition and returned to her hobby farm with friends and family support. When she could no longer cope at home, she was met by the caring team at the Lennox and Addington Hospital Palliative Care unit. Dr. L. Touzel, her family doctor, Maddy, Matt, Katie and Tracy, were just some of the people that treated her with dignity and compassion. At Margaret's request, there will be no services held. For those desiring, please make charitable donations to the Lennox and Addington County Hospital Palliative Care Unit, 8 Richmond Park Dr, Napanee, ON K7R 2Z4 lacghfoundation.com
