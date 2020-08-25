With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Arlene, peacefully and surrounded by her children, on August 21, 2020 at the age of 76. Loving wife of Richard (2010), devoted mother of Jeff, Scott (Kate) and Kim (Norm) and adoring nana to Holly, Kristyn, Emily and Matthew. Arlene was the youngest child of Irene (Robinson) and Frank Hammond, sister of Judy (2010) and Len (2006), loving niece of Joan Hammond (Tom, 2017) and dear sister-in-law of Susan Hammond and Tom and Mary Curran. Arlene will be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mom's love of her family and immense pride in her children and grandchildren knew no bounds. We are certain that our dad, Richard, was there to greet mom with love as she began this new journey. With all of our love to our Mom and Nana. Until we meet again. Visitation will be held at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave. Dr, Stoney Creek, on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. Due to current restrictions, please visit donaldvbrown.ca/
or call 905-662-2948 to register your attendance.