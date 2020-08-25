1/1
Margaret Anne Arlene Curran
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Arlene, peacefully and surrounded by her children, on August 21, 2020 at the age of 76. Loving wife of Richard (2010), devoted mother of Jeff, Scott (Kate) and Kim (Norm) and adoring nana to Holly, Kristyn, Emily and Matthew. Arlene was the youngest child of Irene (Robinson) and Frank Hammond, sister of Judy (2010) and Len (2006), loving niece of Joan Hammond (Tom, 2017) and dear sister-in-law of Susan Hammond and Tom and Mary Curran. Arlene will be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mom's love of her family and immense pride in her children and grandchildren knew no bounds. We are certain that our dad, Richard, was there to greet mom with love as she began this new journey. With all of our love to our Mom and Nana. Until we meet again. Visitation will be held at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave. Dr, Stoney Creek, on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. Due to current restrictions, please visit donaldvbrown.ca/ or call 905-662-2948 to register your attendance.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved