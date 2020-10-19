On Friday, October 16, 2020, surrounded by her family at Juravinski Hospital, in her 88th year. Margaret is now reunited in heaven with her husband Don. Predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Daniel, her brother Dan and her sister Kathy. Margaret is survived by her loving daughter Pam, and sons Laurie (Denise), Bob (Leanne), Tom (Lisa) and Dan. Dear grandmother of Corbin, Dane and Shavaun (Benn) and great grandmother of Grayson. Marg will especially be missed by "the Girls" - Dolly, Val and Maizie. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marg was a long-time member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Wednesday, October 21st from 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. In Marg's honour, please remember her with a line dance and a bit of brandy. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com