DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Margaret Anne (Anne) McKenzie


1930 - 05
Margaret Anne (Anne) McKenzie Obituary
McKenzie, Margaret Anne (Anne) Quietly at Fairview Mennonite Home on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the tender age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Wilson McKenzie and much loved mother of Warren (Julia), Theresa (Gregg), Wilson, Robert (Cathy) and Cameron. Wonderful grandmother to Warren (Trista), Ronald (Jenn), Patrick (Anika), Beth, Adam, Stacey (Trevor), Stephanie (Neil), Heather (Sean), Matthew, Brandon, Joshua, and her 16 great-grandchildren. She is at peace with Wilson but will be greatly missed by all her knew her. Service on Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11 a.m. at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, 378 Wilson Street East in Ancaster, ON.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 29, 2020
